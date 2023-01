FIDE master Donato Mallari, who is an engineer and a father of six, and his training partner, Jesson Montenegro, visited our studio.





(Note: Filipino-Australian Jesse Sales was already an international master when he migrated to Australia and FIDE International Women Master Arianne Caoili was the first Filipino to be awarded a title)











Source: Supplied by Donato Mallari











A short video of the how Donato Mallari got the FIDE Master's title and few tips to those who aims to be better in the game.