SBS Filipino

Aussie's Surprising Long-Distance Olympic Medal Hopeful

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_471748.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Abby Dinham, Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Endurance athletes aren't generally associated with being vegetarian, but David McNeill is used to surprising people. Image: David McNeill (SBS)

Published 8 February 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Abby Dinham, Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Among the first Australians to guarantee his ticket to Rio, the long-distance runner is deep in preparation for his second chance at an Olympic medal.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January