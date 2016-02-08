Aussie's Surprising Long-Distance Olympic Medal Hopeful

Among the first Australians to guarantee his ticket to Rio, the long-distance runner is deep in preparation for his second chance at an Olympic medal.
Published 8 February 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Abby Dinham, Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Endurance athletes aren't generally associated with being vegetarian, but David McNeill is used to surprising people. Image: David McNeill (SBS)
