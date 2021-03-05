SBS Filipino

Australia and Philippines continue mateship and bayanihan

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Steven Robinson with DFA Secretary Teddy Locsin. Australia is supporting COVAX Facility ensuring vaccines for all Source: Australia in the Philippines Facebook page

Published 5 March 2021 at 5:18pm
By Shirley Escalante
The Philippines has received 487,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines Astrazeneca

  • Vaccine roll-out for healthcare workers, soldiers and police continues
  • $18M Aus financial assistance from Australia will be given to the Philippines to support disaster and climate resilience efforts
  • Australia has also pledged continued support for peace building efforts in Sulu
The second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines was from the COVAX Facility. Australia is one of the countries supporting the vaccine sharing facility

