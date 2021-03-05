Australia and Philippines continue mateship and bayanihan

highlights
- Vaccine roll-out for healthcare workers, soldiers and police continues
- $18M Aus financial assistance from Australia will be given to the Philippines to support disaster and climate resilience efforts
- Australia has also pledged continued support for peace building efforts in Sulu
The second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines was from the COVAX Facility. Australia is one of the countries supporting the vaccine sharing facility
