Australia and Philippines continue mateship and bayanihan

highlights Vaccine roll-out for healthcare workers, soldiers and police continues

$18M Aus financial assistance from Australia will be given to the Philippines to support disaster and climate resilience efforts

Australia has also pledged continued support for peace building efforts in Sulu

The second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines was from the COVAX Facility. Australia is one of the countries supporting the vaccine sharing facility





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories





Advertisement























