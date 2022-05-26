Australia confirms first monkeypox cases in returned travellers

The rare viral infection mainly occurs in Central and Western Africa. But a number of European countries, along with the United States and Canada, are currently dealing with outbreaks.





A man in his thirties has been diagnosed with monkeypox after returning to Australia from the United Kingdom. He developed mild symptoms before arriving in Melbourne on May 16 and sought medical attention almost immediately.





A possible case has also been detected in New South Wales. The man in his forties recently returned from Europe. He developed a mild illness and a G-P assessed his symptoms to be similar to monkeypox.





Monkeypox is closely related to smallpox.





The virus is usually reported among people who have had contact with infected animals.





Early symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, and pains.





"You can get those enlarged lymph nodes, headaches, feeling tired and lethargic. And then it can be followed by a rash one to three days longer. The rash is flat, then develops blisters and then puss and then scabs," says Dr. Kerry Chant.





Cases of monkeypox have recently been confirmed in the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, the United States, and Canada.





A large proportion of the cases are among gay or bisexual men. New South Wales Chief Health Officer Doctor Kerry Chant has urged men who have sex with men to monitor for any unusual rashes or lesions.





"And to contact by phone, the sexual health clinic or GP, without delay if they have any concerns. It is important to be particularly vigilant if you've returned from overseas from large parties or sex on premises that they use overseas."





