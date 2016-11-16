SBS Filipino

Australia confirms refugee resettlement deal with the United States

Published 16 November 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 10:00am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The government has announced a one-off deal to resettle refugees in the United States. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed few details about the agreement, which will be administered by the United Nations High Commission on Refugees.

 Image: Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australia's Immigration Minister Peter Dutton speak to officials during a tour of the Australian Maritime Border Command Centre in Canberra (AAP)

