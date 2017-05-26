SBS Filipino

Australia considers making it easier to use bring in army in terrorist attacks

Published 26 May 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 26 May 2017 at 1:42pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A Turnbull Government review will consider making it easier for the Australian army to be called out in response to unfolding terrorist attacks. The idea was floated in yesterday's (wed) coronial report into Sydney's 2014 Lindt Cafe siege. But the Government is stressing local police will always have the primary responsibility.

 Image: A hostage fleeing the Lindt Cafe siege in 2014 (AAP)

