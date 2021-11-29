SBS Filipino

Australia detects two cases of Omicron COVID-19 strain

OMICRON

Published 29 November 2021 at 12:20pm, updated 29 November 2021 at 1:14pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Two travellers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa have become the first in Australia to test positive for the Omicron variant

Highlights
  • Genomic testing on Sunday,November 28, revealed two people who flew from southern Africa to Sydney tested positive to the variant; both were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated.
  • Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT are enacting additional quarantine measures following the discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which will see all overseas arrivals and household contacts required to isolate for 72 hours upon arrival.
  • Non-Australian citizens who have been in nine southern African countries* of concern are currently not permitted to enter the country.
 

 

