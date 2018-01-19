SBS Filipino

Australia experiencing heatwave

Beachgoers are seen on Bondi beach in Sydney, Sunday, January 7, 2018. The temperatures is set to rise up to 42 degrees on the coast before cooler conditions are expected to reach coastal areas during the afternoon and Sydney's west in the evening. (AAP I

Beachgoers are seen on Bondi beach in Sydney, Sunday, January 7, 2018.(AAP Image/Glenn Campbell) Source: AAP

Published 19 January 2018 at 11:33am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:10am
By Lydia Feng, Rosemary Bolger
Heatwave is blasting three Australian states, with temperatures above 40 degrees forcing the cancellation of many sporting events. With predictions that extreme conditions will become the norm, experts are calling for stadiums to be modified to cope with the temperatures.

