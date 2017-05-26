SBS Filipino

Australia feeds China's growing hunger for donkey products

Published 27 May 2017
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
China's demand for donkeys is soaring. Donkey skin is prized for its medicinal properties, including enhancing libido and treating insomnia. Image: (L-R) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Premier Li Keqiang at a signing ceremony with Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce (AAP)

African countries are slaughtering donkeys at an unprecedented rate to meet Chinese demand and Australia is following suit.

