Australia feeds China's growing hunger for donkey products

African countries are slaughtering donkeys at an unprecedented rate to meet Chinese demand and Australia is following suit.
Published 27 May 2017 at 9:16am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
China's demand for donkeys is soaring. Donkey skin is prized for its medicinal properties, including enhancing libido and treating insomnia. Image: (L-R) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Premier Li Keqiang at a signing ceremony with Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce (AAP)
Published 27 May 2017 at 9:16am
By Katrina Yu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share