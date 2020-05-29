Australia gives $1M to the Philippines to help fight COVID-19

Available in other languages

Australia is set to give $1M Aus under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program between the two countries





The funds will be allocated for purchasing equipment for the Infectious Disease Ward at the Victoriano Luna Medical Centre

Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds has also expressed its gratitude to the Philippine Government for the assistance with the repatriation of Australian citizens from various parts of the country

National Center for Mental Health's Director Dr. Rolando Cortez says that calls to their hotline numbers have spiked 300-400 since March in relation to depression and anxiety

Prior to the ECQ, National Center for Mental Health hotline numbers receive 60-80 calls a month









