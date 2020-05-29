SBS Filipino

Australia gives $1M to the Philippines to help fight COVID-19

The Philippines has started the nine month clinical trails for the drug Avigan from Japan. COVID cases has passed the 170,000 mark Source: EPA

Published 29 May 2020 at 3:01pm, updated 29 May 2020 at 3:04pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

The Philippines has extended its thanks to Australia for its support in fighting COVID-19 in the country

Australia is set to give $1M Aus under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program between the two countries

  • The funds will be allocated for purchasing equipment for the Infectious Disease Ward at the Victoriano Luna Medical Centre    
  • Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds has also expressed its gratitude to the Philippine Government for the assistance with the repatriation of Australian citizens from various parts of the country
  • National Center for Mental Health's Director Dr. Rolando Cortez says that calls to their hotline numbers have spiked 300-400 since March in relation to depression and anxiety 
Prior to the ECQ,  National Center for Mental Health hotline numbers receive 60-80 calls a month  

 

