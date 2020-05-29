Australia gives $1M to the Philippines to help fight COVID-19

Australia is set to give $1M Aus under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program between the two countries
- The funds will be allocated for purchasing equipment for the Infectious Disease Ward at the Victoriano Luna Medical Centre
- Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds has also expressed its gratitude to the Philippine Government for the assistance with the repatriation of Australian citizens from various parts of the country
- National Center for Mental Health's Director Dr. Rolando Cortez says that calls to their hotline numbers have spiked 300-400 since March in relation to depression and anxiety
Prior to the ECQ, National Center for Mental Health hotline numbers receive 60-80 calls a month