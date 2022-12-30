Australia-India trade deal comes into force

Available in other languages

Highlights Tarrifs on almost 90 per cent of Australian goods into India have been slashed to zero while taxes on other goods from baby formula to pharmaceuticals will be phased down within 6 years.

Australia and India signed an Economic Co-operation and Trade Agreement.

The deal is also seeking to address critical skill shortages with the Australian government offering Indian students who finish uni here, post-study work, with a bonus year for those who excel in STEM subjects.

It comes as the Federal government continues to pursue a trade breakthrough with China with the trade minister preparing for a trip to Beijing next year.

