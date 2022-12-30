SBS Filipino

Australia-India trade deal comes into force

SBS Filipino

SA wine producer Torbreck -Facebook Torbreckbarossa.jpg

SA wine producer Torbreck. Credit: Torbreckbarossa (Facebook)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 December 2022 at 12:49pm
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian businesses now have greater access to one of the biggest markets in the world as the first part of a trade agreement between Australia and India kicks into gear.

Published 30 December 2022 at 12:49pm
By Sara Tomevska
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Tarrifs on almost 90 per cent of Australian goods into India have been slashed to zero while taxes on other goods from baby formula to pharmaceuticals will be phased down within 6 years.
  • Australia and India signed an Economic Co-operation and Trade Agreement.
  • The deal is also seeking to address critical skill shortages with the Australian government offering Indian students who finish uni here, post-study work, with a bonus year for those who excel in STEM subjects.
It comes as the Federal government continues to pursue a trade breakthrough with China with the trade minister preparing for a trip to Beijing next year.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sydney will be among the first major cities to ring in the New Year after pacific nations.

Fireworks preparations are well underway for one of the world's largest New Year's Eve celebrations

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 30 December

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82

Mga balita ngayong ika-30 ng Disyembre

friends-g1abd1aff6_1920.jpg

How to deal with relatives who say problematic things during get-togethers and reunions