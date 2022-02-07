Highlights Australia is not ready to open up borders says Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews , as more COVID-19 deaths recorded in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says any decision will first consider how further easing borders would impact the hospital system.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is calling on the federal government to provide more information about vaccination rates in aged care facilities

News Corp newspapers reported the Morrison government's national security committee will meet on Monday where it's expected to agree to reopening Australia to tourists within two or three weeks.





Speaking to the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday Ms Andrews says Australia will open as soon as it's safe to do so.





"So we have been speaking with health professionals, we are getting ready to open as soon as we can. So, we are not at that point now. We actually went through a process.





Advertisement

We are delivering exactly on the process that we said we would undertake, so we opened for families, we opened various pathways, including from Singapore, Japan, South Korea.We've opened to economic cohorts, we've opened to international students.





The next phase is to open for tourists the Of we need to bring those back, so as soon as we can, we will be opening to international tourists. We don't have all of the information that we need to be able to take the decision."















