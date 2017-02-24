SBS Filipino

Australia 'not infrastructure ready' for expected Chinese tourism boost

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_637683.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 February 2017 at 8:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is in desperate need of more hotels and infrastructure to accommodate an expected spike in the number of Chinese tourists coming to the country. Image: Australian Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo. (AAP)

Published 25 February 2017 at 8:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One organisation holding the view is the Australia China Business Council, which expects the number of visitors from China to double within eight years.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January