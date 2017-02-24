Australia 'not infrastructure ready' for expected Chinese tourism boost

One organisation holding the view is the Australia China Business Council, which expects the number of visitors from China to double within eight years.
Published 25 February 2017 at 8:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is in desperate need of more hotels and infrastructure to accommodate an expected spike in the number of Chinese tourists coming to the country. Image: Australian Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister Steven Ciobo. (AAP)
