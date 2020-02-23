Australia 'out of step with the rest of the world' over coal

Bushfire survivors converge outside Parliament Source: AAP
Published 24 February 2020 at 8:53am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A fresh round of infighting has broken out within the Coalition over climate and energy policy, after the federal government promised $4 million for a feasibility study into a coal-fired power station at Collinsville in north Queensland.
Published 24 February 2020 at 8:53am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share