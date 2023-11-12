Key Points
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leading the way in the national capital, Canberra.
- 'Lest We Forget is Australia's eternal promise to all those men and women who've worn our uniform, who've defended our nation, defended our democracy, and risked their lives in order to preserve the Australian way of life.'
- November 11 is Remembrance Day, a chance to pause, reflect and pay tribute to all those who have served Australia.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Australia pays tribute to those who served and died in the nation's defence in Filipino
04:19