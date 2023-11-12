Australia pays tribute to those who served and died in the nation's defence

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lays a wreath during the Remembrance Day National Ceremony. Source: AAP / AAP/LUKAS COCH

Australia has paused to pay tribute to those who served, and died, in the nation's defence. As this report, the passage of time has not changed many things about the nature of the commemoration.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leading the way in the national capital, Canberra.
  • 'Lest We Forget is Australia's eternal promise to all those men and women who've worn our uniform, who've defended our nation, defended our democracy, and risked their lives in order to preserve the Australian way of life.'
  • November 11 is Remembrance Day, a chance to pause, reflect and pay tribute to all those who have served Australia.
Australia pays tribute to those who served and died in the nation's defence in Filipino image

Australia pays tribute to those who served and died in the nation's defence in Filipino

04:19
