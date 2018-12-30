Australia prepares for biggest-ever New Year's Eve party

Preparing the Sydney fireworks for New Year's Eve Source: SBS
Published 30 December 2018 at 11:48am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Matt Connellan, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Preparations are well under way across the country as Australia gets ready to celebrate New Year's Eve. Organisers in Sydney are guaranteeing the firework display over the harbour will be the best yet.
