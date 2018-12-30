SBS Filipino

Australia prepares for biggest-ever New Year's Eve party

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks

Preparing the Sydney fireworks for New Year's Eve Source: SBS

Published 30 December 2018 at 11:48am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Matt Connellan, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Preparations are well under way across the country as Australia gets ready to celebrate New Year's Eve. Organisers in Sydney are guaranteeing the firework display over the harbour will be the best yet.

