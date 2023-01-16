Australia ranks 8th while the Philippines at 78th place in the 2023 most powerful passports

Highlights
- The Index is compiled by London-based investment migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners, which uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) to compare the visa-free access of 199 nations' passports to 227 destinations.
- Japan topped the list while Afghanistan is at the bottom end at 109th place.
- Australia ranked 8th place with 185 international destinations without needing to first apply for a visa.
- The Philippines placed 78th with 67 visa-free destinations.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Australia, pang-walo habang pang-78 naman ang Pilipinas sa pinakamakapangyarihang pasaporte ngayong 2023
SBS Filipino
16/01/202305:35