Australia ranks 8th while the Philippines at 78th place in the 2023 most powerful passports

Australian placed 8th while the Philippines placed 78th in the most powerful passports according to the latest Henley Passport Index. Source: Getty / iStockphoto

Japan topped the list of most powerful passports based on the Henley Passport Index 2023 while Australia ranked 8th and the Philippines at 78th place.

Highlights
  • The Index is compiled by London-based investment migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners, which uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) to compare the visa-free access of 199 nations' passports to 227 destinations.
  • Japan topped the list while Afghanistan is at the bottom end at 109th place.
  • Australia ranked 8th place with 185 international destinations without needing to first apply for a visa.
  • The Philippines placed 78th with 67 visa-free destinations.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Australia, pang-walo at Pilipinas, ika-78 sa pinakamakapangyarihang pasaporte ngayong 2023 image

Australia, pang-walo habang pang-78 naman ang Pilipinas sa pinakamakapangyarihang pasaporte ngayong 2023

SBS Filipino

16/01/202305:35
