SBS Filipino

Australia reaches 70% vaccination target

SBS Filipino

People are seen waiting in line at the Melbourne Museum for a COVID-19 vaccine.

People are seen waiting in line at the Melbourne Museum for a COVID-19 vaccine. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2021 at 11:40am, updated 21 October 2021 at 11:45am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

70 per cent of Australians 16 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It means Australia can move to the next stage of its re-opening plan as each state and territory reaches the 70 per cent target.

Published 21 October 2021 at 11:40am, updated 21 October 2021 at 11:45am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The government is working on a plan to distribute booster shots.
  • Elderly people are likely to be the first to get a third injection.
  • Victoria will allow 4,000 people to attend an open-air concert in the second week after Melbourne's lockdown ends.
Australia's vaccination program started slowly, affected by major supply constraints.

But the country has been making up ground and now 70 per cent of people aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health minister Greg Hunt has paid tribute to everyone involved in the vaccination program.

Advertisement
"Thank you and congratulations but keep going. There are many people still to come forward for first doses and there are many people still to come back for their second doses. That second dose program is providing real and significant protection."

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?