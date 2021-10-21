Australia reaches 70% vaccination target

Highlights The government is working on a plan to distribute booster shots.

Elderly people are likely to be the first to get a third injection.

Victoria will allow 4,000 people to attend an open-air concert in the second week after Melbourne's lockdown ends.

Australia's vaccination program started slowly, affected by major supply constraints.





But the country has been making up ground and now 70 per cent of people aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.





Health minister Greg Hunt has paid tribute to everyone involved in the vaccination program.





"Thank you and congratulations but keep going. There are many people still to come forward for first doses and there are many people still to come back for their second doses. That second dose program is providing real and significant protection."





