SBS Filipino

Australia risks losing unique plants before they're even discovered

SBS Filipino

Native Australian plants

Drawing 431 of a waratah from the Watling Collection by Thomas Watling, 1792-1797 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2019 at 11:26am, updated 8 September 2019 at 11:30am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Almost half of Australia's native plants are under threat from rising temperatures.

Published 8 September 2019 at 11:26am, updated 8 September 2019 at 11:30am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That's according to scientists analysing Australia-wide climate patterns, who say hotter and drier weather may force some species to extinction before they’re even identified.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom