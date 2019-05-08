Australia Street: Health care

SBS Filipino

Health care main concern for voters

Health care for the elderly is a concern for voters in the seat of Banks Source: AAP

Published 8 May 2019 at 4:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:55pm
By Julia Calixto, Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
The major parties have promised huge funding boosts to health care ahead of the federal election, but have they addressed the issues important to Australians? SBS News has asked voters in the Seat of Banks what they would like Australia's future government to focus on.

