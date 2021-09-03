SBS Filipino

Australia supporting Business partnerships in the Philippines for freelancers and stay-at-home mums

SBS Filipino

حكومة فكتوريا تدعو المواطنين للعودة "المرنة" للعمل من المكتب: تعرفوا على حقوقكم في الحصول بيئة عمل امنة من كوفيد

Source: Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2021 at 3:41pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 6:17pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Australia has started two new business partnerships in the Philippines.

Published 3 September 2021 at 3:41pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 6:17pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The partnership aims to assist in finding employment and opportunities to earn 

 Highlights

Advertisement
  • Partnerships with  “Eskwelabs” an online data upskilling firm and “FHMoms”, are helping stay-at-home moms find freelance work 
  • A Digital Health Services in partnership with mental health technology company  “Mind You Mental Health” will provide psychological services for staff of large companies
  • UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team predicts an increase of up to 30,000 cases of COVID-19 a day late September to  early October
 

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?