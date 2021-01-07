SBS Filipino

Australia to begin COVID-19 vaccination next month

SBS Filipino

اسکات موریسون نخست وزیر استرالیا

اسکات موریسون نخست وزیر استرالیا Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2021 at 10:35am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The timetable for the rollout of Australia's COVID-19 vaccination program has been brought forward.

Published 8 January 2021 at 10:35am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The Federal Government will accelerate the rollout, with vaccinations to start in mid-to-late February.

Officials say it is set to be approved by regulators within weeks.

 

Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?