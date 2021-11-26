SBS Filipino

Australia to continue supporting Philippines' vaccination program

75 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

“Australia remains steadfast in our commitment to support our friends, the Philippines“ Australian Ambassador Steven J. Robinson AO Source: Australia in the Philippines / Australian Embassy Philippines

Published 26 November 2021 at 3:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Philippines recently received 700,000 doses of Australian made vaccines, AstraZeneca.

Highlights
  • The Philippines has sovereignty over Ayunigin Shoal as it is part of the country's exclusive economic zone according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
  • The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that the Philippines should remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal
  • Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that if COVID cases continue to drop in the next two weeks, the country may possibly have the pandemic under control
The shipment is part of 3.6 million doses of vaccines promised by the Australian Government to the Philippines Vaccination Program until 2022

 

