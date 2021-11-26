Australia to continue supporting Philippines' vaccination program

Highlights
- The Philippines has sovereignty over Ayunigin Shoal as it is part of the country's exclusive economic zone according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
- The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that the Philippines should remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal
- Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that if COVID cases continue to drop in the next two weeks, the country may possibly have the pandemic under control
The shipment is part of 3.6 million doses of vaccines promised by the Australian Government to the Philippines Vaccination Program until 2022
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Advertisement
Follow us on for more stories