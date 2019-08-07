Australia to rely on US for oil reserves

Federal Minister for Energy Angus Taylor Source: AAP
Published 7 August 2019 at 2:51pm, updated 7 August 2019 at 3:02pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The federal government is in talks with the United States to buy access to its oil to boost Australia's reserves in case of an emergency. As a member of the International Energy Agency, Australia is supposed to store enough crude oil and petrol to last 90 days, but it hasn’t met that benchmark since 2012.
