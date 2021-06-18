Australia to send additional financial support to the Philippines

Highlights The financial assistance is on top of the previous COVAX AMC o COVAX Advance Market Commitment where Australia has contributed 130 million Australian dollars

The Department of Health ang 15% increase in COIVD-19 cases in the Philippines during the past fortnight

The Philippine government is aiming for a 'maskless' Christmas

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson says Australia will give 13.72 million Australian dollars to purchase more COVID-19 vaccines





