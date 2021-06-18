SBS Filipino

Australia to send additional financial support to the Philippines

Philippines-Australia 75 Years Relations, COVID-19, Bayanihan Mateship, Filipinos in Australia, Australia in the Philippines

DFA Secretary Teddy Locsin thanked Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson for the continued assistance during the time of pandemic Source: Australia in the Philippines / Australian Embassy Philippines

Published 18 June 2021 at 1:56pm, updated 18 June 2021 at 2:34pm
By Shirley Escalante
Australia will send additional support to the Philippines as the country continues to battle COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights
  • The financial assistance is on top of the previous COVAX AMC o COVAX Advance Market Commitment where Australia has contributed 130 million Australian dollars
  • The Department of Health ang 15% increase in COIVD-19 cases in the Philippines during the past fortnight
  • The Philippine government is aiming for a 'maskless' Christmas
Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson says Australia will give 13.72 million Australian dollars to purchase more COVID-19 vaccines

