Australia to send additional financial support to the Philippines

Highlights
- The financial assistance is on top of the previous COVAX AMC o COVAX Advance Market Commitment where Australia has contributed 130 million Australian dollars
- The Department of Health ang 15% increase in COIVD-19 cases in the Philippines during the past fortnight
- The Philippine government is aiming for a 'maskless' Christmas
Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven J. Robinson says Australia will give 13.72 million Australian dollars to purchase more COVID-19 vaccines
