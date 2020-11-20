SBS Filipino

Australia to send additional support to the Philippines

Aerial photo shows the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses along Cagayan Valley. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte conducted aerial inspections of severely affected areas in Cagayan Valley and Bicol Region on November 15, 2020. ACE MORANDANTE/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

Australia has promised continued support to the Philippines Source: ACE MORANDANTE/ PCOO

Published 20 November 2020 at 6:08pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Australia has committed to an additional 28 million Php to the Philippines to help thsoe affected by the recent typhoons.

  • More than 23,000 people will receive support including 3,000 pregnant and nursing mothers
  • The additional support will be sent to the Bicol Region via humanitarian partners Red Cross and United Nations Population Fund
  • Australia has initially given 6.4M Php of humanitarian supplies
The additional funds will be sent to support victims of Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses 

'Australia  will continue to support the Philippines, particularly in times of great need' Australian Ambassador to Manila Steven Robinson

