Australia to send additional support to the Philippines

- More than 23,000 people will receive support including 3,000 pregnant and nursing mothers
- The additional support will be sent to the Bicol Region via humanitarian partners Red Cross and United Nations Population Fund
- Australia has initially given 6.4M Php of humanitarian supplies
The additional funds will be sent to support victims of Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses
'Australia will continue to support the Philippines, particularly in times of great need' Australian Ambassador to Manila Steven Robinson
