Australia, United States hold bilateral summit in Sydney

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is during a joint media conference for the AUSMIN at State Parliament, Sydney, Sunday, August 4, 2019. Source: (AAP Image/Bianca De)

Published 5 August 2019 at 8:19am, updated 5 August 2019 at 8:21am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds have held bilateral talks with their United States counterparts in Sydney.

The two nations' partnership in the Pacific region, as well as tensions with China and Iran, were top of the annual Australia–United States Ministerial [[AUSMIN]] summit agenda.

