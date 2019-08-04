Australia, United States hold bilateral summit in Sydney

The two nations' partnership in the Pacific region, as well as tensions with China and Iran, were top of the annual Australia–United States Ministerial [[AUSMIN]] summit agenda.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is during a joint media conference for the AUSMIN at State Parliament, Sydney, Sunday, August 4, 2019. Source: (AAP Image/Bianca De)
Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds have held bilateral talks with their United States counterparts in Sydney.
