Australia urges UN nations to continue denuclearisation efforts

Foreigh Minister Marise Payne addressing the UN General Assembly

Marise Payne paid also paid tribute to her predecessor, Julie Bishop. Source: AAP

Published 1 October 2018 at 11:59am, updated 2 October 2018 at 3:30pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australia's Foreign Minister has addressed the United Nations, highlighting Australia's support of the Iran nuclear deal, its commitment to gender equality, and the importance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

