Australia urges UN nations to continue denuclearisation efforts

Marise Payne paid also paid tribute to her predecessor, Julie Bishop. Source: AAP
Published 1 October 2018 at 11:59am, updated 2 October 2018 at 3:30pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Australia's Foreign Minister has addressed the United Nations, highlighting Australia's support of the Iran nuclear deal, its commitment to gender equality, and the importance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
