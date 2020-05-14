Australia wins AI Eurovision

The track Beautiful the World, featuring koala and kookaburra noises, garnered enough points from the online international audience and AI experts.
Members of Uncanny Valley with indigenous rapper Briggs. Source: Supplied
Published 14 May 2020 at 12:00pm, updated 14 May 2020 at 12:03pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia has further cemented its place in the Eurovision legacy, winning the inaugural artificial intelligence version of the international song contest.
Available in other languages
