Australia wins AI Eurovision

Members of Uncanny Valley with indigenous rapper Briggs

Members of Uncanny Valley with indigenous rapper Briggs. Source: Supplied

Published 14 May 2020 at 12:00pm, updated 14 May 2020 at 12:03pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Australia has further cemented its place in the Eurovision legacy, winning the inaugural artificial intelligence version of the international song contest.

The track Beautiful the World, featuring koala and kookaburra noises, garnered enough points from the online international audience and AI experts.

 

