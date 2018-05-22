Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely comments on Philippines-Australia links

SBS Filipino

Ambassador Amanda Gorely talks to SBS Filipino

Source: Supplied by Shirley Escalante

Published 22 May 2018
By Shirley Escalante
Presented by Roda Masinag
Bi-lateral relations between Australia and the Philippines have been on for 73 years. The links between the two countries are founded on a very strong common principles and history. Image: Ambassador Amanda Gorely speaks to SBS Filipino (supplied by Shirley Escalante)

“While we both have democratic governments that changed over the course of time, I think the fundamentals of the relationship remains strong,” said Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely.

The Ambassador indicated the strong points which includes defense and anti-terrorism cooperation and the peace process with the rebels.

“One area where I think there is scope to really improve is on the trade and investment front. It’s good for the Philippines to move up in the rankings of Australia’s export destination and likewise it will be good if Australia took more products from the Philippines.  It’s a matter of educating our companies and opening their eyes to their opportunities in each country,” Ambassador Gorely added.

