Australian businesses warn of "brain drain" over occupation list changes to 457 visas

Medical institutes as well as some of the country's largest companies are warning of a top level "brain drain" as a result - and have met with immigration officials to plead their case.
Published 22 May 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 4:17pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS News has been told that highly-skilled foreign workers are already starting to turn down top positions in Australia following the federal government's recent changes to 4-5-7 visas. Image: Immigration Minister Peter Dutton speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, May 11, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
Published 22 May 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 4:17pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share