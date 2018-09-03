SBS Filipino

Australian Catholic Church rejects breaking 'seal of confession'

Sister Monica Cavanag and Archbishop Mark Coleridge

Published 3 September 2018 at 12:47pm, updated 3 September 2018 at 2:11pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Australian Catholic Church has rejected the recommendation of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse to break what is called the seal of confession.

