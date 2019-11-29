SBS Filipino

Australian Coach says PH Women's Underwater Hockey Team ready to win the gold

after a year of training and remote coaching the Philippine Underwater Hockey Team is stonger and ready for the gold at the 30th SEA Games Source: supplied by N Buenafe

Published 30 November 2019 at 12:52am, updated 1 December 2019 at 5:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
After a year countless hours of training including remote coaching from Australia, Melbourne based coach Amy Barry-MaCaulay says the Philippine Women's Underwater Hockey Team is stronger and more determined to win.

Melbourne-based Amy Bary-MaCaulay who trained the Women's Underwater Hockey Team is in Manila for the 30th SEA Games with fellow Australian athletes Rees Quilford from Melbourne as a coach for the Men's Underwater Hockey Team and Perth based Jason Meizis as 4x4 Coach for both the Men and Women's Underwater Hockey  Team.

