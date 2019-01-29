SBS Filipino

Australian companies grapple with multi-generational workforce

SBS Filipino

Different generations working together

Different generations working together Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2019 at 11:22am, updated 29 January 2019 at 12:47pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Due to rising retirement age, for the first time, there are five generations working together in Australian companies. So how are companies coping with the differing skill sets, values and attitudes of their workforce - ranging from Traditionalist to Generation Z?

Published 29 January 2019 at 11:22am, updated 29 January 2019 at 12:47pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom