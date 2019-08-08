Part of the report submitted by Norma Henessy from Adelaide South Australia, including asbestos victim granted a $3 million compensation, former boy soldier charged with murder, growth in the wine industry, and plans to curb gun ownership.
Australian Energy Regulator launches a lawsuit against wind farm operators in South Australia
Wind turbines are seen near Krystofovy Hamry, Usti nad Labem Region, Czech Republic, on June 8, 2019. (CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images) Source: CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images)
Published 8 August 2019 at 12:34pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 11:40am
By Norma Henessy
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Energy Regulator has launched a lawsuit against the subsidiary of AGL, Neon Pacific Hydro and Tilt Renewables, over the widespread blackout in South Australia that occurred last 2016.
