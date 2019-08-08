SBS Filipino

Australian Energy Regulator launches a lawsuit against wind farm operators in South Australia

Wind turbines that caused widespread blackout in South Australia in 2016

Wind turbines are seen near Krystofovy Hamry, Usti nad Labem Region, Czech Republic, on June 8, 2019. (CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images) Source: CTK Photo/Libor Zavoral (CTK via AP Images)

Published 8 August 2019 at 12:34pm, updated 9 August 2019 at 11:40am
By Norma Henessy
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Australian Energy Regulator has launched a lawsuit against the subsidiary of AGL, Neon Pacific Hydro and Tilt Renewables, over the widespread blackout in South Australia that occurred last 2016.

Part of the report submitted by Norma Henessy from Adelaide South Australia, including asbestos victim granted a $3 million compensation, former boy soldier charged with murder, growth in the wine industry, and plans to curb gun ownership.

