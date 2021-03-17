Australian health authorities remain committed to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Portugal have suspended their use of the vaccine
highlights
- There have been reports about some people who have been vaccinated went on to form blood clots.
- European countries suspending their rollouts have themselves acknowledged that there is no evidence that the vaccine causes blood clots.
- The World Health Organisation, the European Medicines Agency and Australia's medical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, all expressed confidence in the continued use of the vaccine.
