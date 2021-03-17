SBS Filipino

Australian health authorities remain committed to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

The majority of Australians will eventually be receiving two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Source: Sipa USA Gustavo Valiente / SOPA Images/S

Published 17 March 2021 at 4:40pm, updated 18 March 2021 at 10:53am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Australian health authorities remain committed to using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine despite concerns in Europe which have seen some countries suspend their rollouts.

Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Portugal have suspended their use of the vaccine 

 

highlights 

  • There have been  reports about some people who have been vaccinated went on to form blood clots.
  • European countries suspending their rollouts have themselves acknowledged that there is no evidence that the vaccine causes blood clots.
  • The World Health Organisation, the European Medicines Agency and Australia's medical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, all expressed confidence in the continued use of the vaccine.
 

