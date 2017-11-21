SBS Filipino

Australian homes shrinking in size as apartment development rises

Housing supply

Ang binubuong mga matitirhan sa Sydney

Published 21 November 2017
By Matt Connellan, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The average size of Australian homes is falling, thanks largely to the increase in the number of apartments being built. Image: A housing development in Sydney (AAP)

Experts say this rise reflects the demands of Australia's growing population.

But for many, apartment living is now a lifestyle choice.

Experts Matt Connellan and Tara Cosoleto report.

