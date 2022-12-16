Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after law passed

Highlights
- Labor's policy plan to combat soaring energy prices passed the Senate, after support from the Greens, independent senator David Pocock and crossbencher Tammy Tyrrell.
- It also sets up $1.5 billion in energy bill relief measures for households and small businesses that are expected to cut $230 from power bills next year.
- An assistance package to help low-income households transition from gas to electric appliances was also secured.
The threat of market intervention is already having an impact on suppliers.
