Australian IT company supporting Filipino children towards a better future

dysruptOT.png

from left: Sasha Von Pappen , Dyrupt IT's Alexandra Brookes, Elizabeth Hermosura, Bahay Tuluyan's Catherine Scerri and Dysrupt IT's CEO Andrew McCarroll. Credit: supplied by Elizabeth Hermosura

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Filipino Australian business owner is supporting Filipino children to gain skills that will provide them with tools for a better future.

Key Points
  • Filipio Australian business owner Elizabeth Hermosura is supporting Bahay Tuluyan.
  • Bahay Tuluyan supports street children by providing them shelter and develop skills to assist in future employemnt.
  • They provide both monetary support and mentorship programs.
Elizabeth Hermosura's IT company,
DysruptIT
is currently based in Manila, Philippines. They provide services to companies around the globe, 'when we started the company, we chose the Philippines because this is where I was born, and providing employment to the Filipinos was one of our main objectives in positioning our company in the region.'

elizabeth and family.jpg
Elizabeth and her family, Andrew McCarroll – CEO of DysrupIT. Alexandra Brookes, Hendrix McCarroll, Cooper McCarroll, Bowie McCarroll, Frankie McCarroll and our dog Roco. Credit: supplied by Elizabeth Hermosura
Love for children

Mother of five, Elizabeth has always had a soft spot for children, 'l love kids, ever since I was young I always looked after kids'.

While living in Sydney, she devoted her free time to teaching children coding, 'in my corporate roles, I always made sure I gave something back to the kids, because I was in the IT industry, I helped set up CoderDojo NSW, teaching kids aged 5-12 years old code.'

Finding a new home in the Philippines

Always on the lookout for ways to pay it forward, Elizabeth formed another partnership with Manila-based
Bahay Tuluyan.
'I saw a video on YouTube and the work that Catherine is doing with children who have been affected and used in drug trafficking during then President Duterte's war on drugs. When all the drug lords were captured or their operations seized, these kids were left on the streets with nothing.'

That prompted the Filipino Australian business owner to contact Bahay Tuluyan's Catherine Scerri and take action. 'A percentage of our profits go to Bahay Tuluyan to help provide for their basic needs but more than that we assist them in developing skills that will not only help them find employment but their life purpose too.' Apart from supporting the children in learning new skills, they also assist Bahay Tulyan staff in improving their skills through a mentoring program.'





LISTEN TO
‘I felt at home’: How an Australian volunteer builds friendship and community in the Philippines image

‘I felt at home’: How an Australian volunteer builds friendship and community in the Philippines

SBS Filipino

22/05/202307:29
LISTEN TO
Bahay Tuluyan, more than a shelter image

Bahay Tuluyan, more than a shelter

SBS Filipino

14/06/201716:27
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 29 July

HOUSING STOCK

The property market recovers...but for how long?

Group of Matildas players huddle together. Woman in middle of group holds her hands to the top of her face, with a shocked expression.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 28 July

Rob and Larraine with their two girls

Changes to childcare subsidy aim to help ease financial burden on families