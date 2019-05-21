Australian life expectancy growth is slowing

A study in the Medical Journal of Australia reveals, since 2003, the average life expectancy growth of both men and women in Australia has significantly slowed.
File photo of an overweight man as research suggests an experimental diabetes drug that suppresses appetite could prove to be a powerful weapon against obesity. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Published 21 May 2019 at 11:36am, updated 21 May 2019 at 11:40am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research has found Australia's growing obesity levels are impacting life expectancy rates.
