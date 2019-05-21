SBS Filipino

Australian life expectancy growth is slowing

Obesity

File photo of an overweight man as research suggests an experimental diabetes drug that suppresses appetite could prove to be a powerful weapon against obesity. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Published 21 May 2019 at 11:36am, updated 21 May 2019 at 11:40am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
New research has found Australia's growing obesity levels are impacting life expectancy rates.

A study in the Medical Journal of Australia reveals, since 2003, the average life expectancy growth of both men and women in Australia has significantly slowed.

