Australian of the Year Awardees

Published 26 January 2018 at 1:28pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 1:31pm
A quantum physics professor, a maths teacher, a biophysicist and a footballer have been named as the 2018 Australians of the Year. The quartet were unveiled in a ceremony at Parliament house.
