SBS Filipino

Australian paedophiles have passports cancelled

SBS Filipino

Tiny Kirwan, of Destiny Rescue, poses as a man looking for child sex workers in the Philippines.Tony Kirwan, of Destiny Rescue, poses as a man looking for child sex workers in the Philippines.

Tony Kirwan, of Destiny Rescue, poses as a man looking for child sex workers in the Philippines. Source: SBS Dateline

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 September 2018 at 12:01pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:26pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Almost 30 registered child sex offenders attempting to travel overseas have had their passports cancelled aimed at reducing child sex tourism.

Published 10 September 2018 at 12:01pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:26pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom