Australian parents who suffer a miscarriage will be given two days of paid leave

Highlights The federal government has introduced legislation that will add miscarriage to the compassionate and bereavement leave entitlement under the Fair Work Act.

Under the new bill, parents who experience miscarriage will be given two days paid leave to those who miscarry before 20 weeks.

The bill is expected to be voted on after parliament returns in August.

The move is being hailed as a major development in recognising the hardship of miscarriage by those who’ve experienced it.

















