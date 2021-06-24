SBS Filipino

Australian parents who suffer a miscarriage will be given two days of paid leave

Published 25 June 2021 at 9:52am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The federal government has today introduced new legislation to give paid leave to parents who suffer a miscarriage.

Highlights
  • The federal government has introduced legislation that will add miscarriage to the compassionate and bereavement leave entitlement under the Fair Work Act.
  • Under the new bill, parents who experience miscarriage will be given two days paid leave to those who miscarry before 20 weeks.
  • The bill is expected to be voted on after parliament returns in August.
The move is being hailed as a major development in recognising the hardship of miscarriage by those who’ve experienced it.

 

 

