Australian parents who suffer a miscarriage will be given two days of paid leave

Highlights
- The federal government has introduced legislation that will add miscarriage to the compassionate and bereavement leave entitlement under the Fair Work Act.
- Under the new bill, parents who experience miscarriage will be given two days paid leave to those who miscarry before 20 weeks.
- The bill is expected to be voted on after parliament returns in August.
The move is being hailed as a major development in recognising the hardship of miscarriage by those who’ve experienced it.
