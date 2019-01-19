Australian Prime Minister completes three day tour of Vanuatu and Fiji

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits the Blackrock Camp Project in Nadi, Fiji Source: AAP
Published 19 January 2019 at 11:14am, updated 19 January 2019 at 11:25am
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has completed his three-day tour of Vanuatu and Fiji. He met with the two nations' Prime Ministers and announced a number of new diplomatic and economic projects.
Published 19 January 2019 at 11:14am, updated 19 January 2019 at 11:25am
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share