Australian Prime Minister completes three day tour of Vanuatu and Fiji

Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits the Blackrock Camp Project in Nadi, Fiji Source: AAP

Published 19 January 2019 at 11:14am, updated 19 January 2019 at 11:25am
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has completed his three-day tour of Vanuatu and Fiji. He met with the two nations' Prime Ministers and announced a number of new diplomatic and economic projects.

