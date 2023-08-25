Australian soldiers on learning Filipino and rediscovering their Filipino culture

teaching FILIPINO ADF.jpg

During the course of their sessions, the Australian soldiers not only learn the Filipino language they also learn about the Filipino way of life and culture. Credit: AM Lenard

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australian soldiers learn the Filipino language at the ADF School of Languages.

Key Points
  • Filipino-Australian soldiers have the opportunity to reconnect to their culture.
  • Learning a language is made easier if done in an engaging manner.
  • The intensive language course prepares them for possible assignment to the Philippines.

The Filipino language students


Liam's interest in learning the Filipino language was sparked by his interest in the Filipino culture.

Mark's parents on the other hand were both born and raised in the Philippines, he couldn't explain how proud and happy they were when he called them one day and spoke in Filipino (Tagalog). 'Sobrang proud nila' shares Mark.

While Vincent initially learned how to speak in Filipino and Kinaray-a, having lived in Australia for most of his growing up years, he lost the ability to easily converse in Filipino.

My relatives would speak to me in Filipino or the dialect and I would try my best to reply in Tagalog, they loved hearing me speak in Tagalog with my Aussie accent.
Vincent

The challenge of learning a new language and discovering a new culture was what captured Australian-Greek soldier Maria to enroll in Filipino language classes.


In learning the Filipino language, I also learned that Filipinos are very kind and discovered how important family is to them.
Liam

LISTEN TO
Aussie soldiers learning a new skill: Speaking, reading and writing in Filipino image

Aussie soldiers learning a new skill: Speaking, reading and writing in Filipino

SBS Filipino

24/06/202220:01
Share

Latest podcast episodes

International Students

SBS News in Filipino, 26 August 2023

pinoy food trip.jpg

A different kind of Pinoy food trip

MicrosoftTeams-image (4).png

Find your motivation and learn through experience: the best way to learn the Filipino language

JIM CHALMERS COMPETITION REVIEW PRESSER

Warnings Australia's ageing population will put pressure on taxpayers