Australian start-up making education accessible

Zookal CEO

Zookal CEO and co-founder, Ahmed Haider Source: SBS

Published 9 October 2017 at 11:13am, updated 9 October 2017 at 11:16am
By Phillip Ly
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
From a bedroom-based start-up to a multi-million company with strong roots in Asia, a group of young Australian entrepreneurs have created something the world's never seen before.

