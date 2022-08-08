Australian university helps women entrepreneurs in the Philippines through the project ‘Better Together’

Highlights
- According to Internation Labor Organisation 2021, the pandemic has disproportionately affected women.
- The project dubbed Better Together Building Economic Resilience & Connecting ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs with Australia 2022 aims to help vulnerable women entrepreneurs.
- The Australian Government funded the project through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and has been supported by different groups and sectors.
- Speaking to SBS Filipino, Dr Alfred Presbitero of Deakin Business School and Director of Australian-Philippines Business Council upholds the importance of people-to-people linkages between the Philippines and Australia.
Listen to the Interview
Dr. Alfred Presbitero speaks to SBS Filipino on how the project will help women entrepreneurs in the Philippines and other ASEAN countries.
08:56