Australian university helps women entrepreneurs in the Philippines through the project ‘Better Together’

alfred.jpg

Dr. Alfred Presbitero of Deakin Business School and Australia-Philippines Business Council mentioned briefly the Better Together project during the student forum event at the Consulate General in Melbourne. Source: SBS / SBS Filipino

Published 8 August 2022 at 12:52pm, updated 8 August 2022 at 1:02pm
By TJ Correa
Ten Filipino women will be guided on their business as part of the project launched by Deakin Business School.

Highlights
  • According to Internation Labor Organisation 2021, the pandemic has disproportionately affected women.
  • The project dubbed Better Together Building Economic Resilience & Connecting ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs with Australia 2022 aims to help vulnerable women entrepreneurs.
  • The Australian Government funded the project through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and has been supported by different groups and sectors.
  • Speaking to SBS Filipino, Dr Alfred Presbitero of Deakin Business School and Director of Australian-Philippines Business Council upholds the importance of people-to-people linkages between the Philippines and Australia.
Listen to the Interview
PH Women Entrepreneurs image

Dr. Alfred Presbitero speaks to SBS Filipino on how the project will help women entrepreneurs in the Philippines and other ASEAN countries.

08:56
