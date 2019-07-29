Australian water polo team unscathed after deadly South Korean nightclub collapse

Police investigates collapsed internal balcony in Gwangju South Korea Source: AP
Published 30 July 2019 at 9:14am, updated 30 July 2019 at 9:31am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The captain of the Australian women's water polo team has revealed the "scary' scenes after the second floor of a South Korean nightclub collapsed underneath her. Two people died when the floor gave way.
