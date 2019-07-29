SBS Filipino

Australian water polo team unscathed after deadly South Korean nightclub collapse

Police investigates collapsed internal balcony in Gwangju South Korea

Police investigates collapsed internal balcony in Gwangju South Korea

Published 30 July 2019 at 9:14am, updated 30 July 2019 at 9:31am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The captain of the Australian women's water polo team has revealed the "scary' scenes after the second floor of a South Korean nightclub collapsed underneath her. Two people died when the floor gave way.

