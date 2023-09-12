Australian Work and Holiday Visa will be available to Filipinos but what is it and who is eligible to apply?

Key Points
- During Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to the Philippines, he announced a new reciprocal work and holiday visa for Australians and Filipinos as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.
- This type of visa will allow eligible nationals aged 18 - 31 to have an extended holiday in Australia, work short-term to fund their trip, study for up to four months or undertake specified subclass 462 work to become eligible for a second work and holiday visa.
- One of the requirements is having sufficient funds to support oneself while in Australia.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Ano ang Australian Work and Holiday Visa at sino ang eligible na mag-apply dito?
SBS Filipino
12/09/202305:35