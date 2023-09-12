Australian Work and Holiday Visa will be available to Filipinos but what is it and who is eligible to apply?

airport-2373727_1280.jpg

Australian Work and Holiday Visa will be available to Filipinos starting 2024. Source: Pixabay / JESHOOTS-com

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Australian Work and Holiday Visa will be available to Filipinos starting in 2024. Find out what this visa is and who can apply for it.

Key Points
  • During Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to the Philippines, he announced a new reciprocal work and holiday visa for Australians and Filipinos as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.
  • This type of visa will allow eligible nationals aged 18 - 31 to have an extended holiday in Australia, work short-term to fund their trip, study for up to four months or undertake specified subclass 462 work to become eligible for a second work and holiday visa.
  • One of the requirements is having sufficient funds to support oneself while in Australia.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
work and holiday visa ph image

Ano ang Australian Work and Holiday Visa at sino ang eligible na mag-apply dito?

SBS Filipino

12/09/202305:35
RELATED CONTENT

Trabaho, Visa, atbp

What are the popular courses in Australia for international students?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prime Minister meets Philippine President Marcos

The Philippines and Australia forge stronger ties in a new Strategic Partnership

Tiktok couple Erica Padilla and Lucas Ivkovic

Interracial couple shares cultural similarities between Filipinos and Italians

Referendum writs have been issued in Canberra on September 11 2023 (supplied).jpg

How to vote early in the Voice referendum

hand hygiene, handwashing, coronavirus

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 12 September 2023