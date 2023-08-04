What are the popular courses in Australia for international students?

pexels-george-pak-7973205.jpg

It is important for applicants to have knowledge about life, expenses, culture, and living in Australia before deciding to study in the country according to an education expert. Credit: Pexels / George Pak

In this episode of ‘Trabahp, Visa, atbp.,’ Philippine Australia Committee on Education Co-Founder Raul Hernandez shared the most popular sectors and courses taken by international students.

Key Points
  • The healthcare sector, such as nursing, leads the most popular course for international students.
  • International students should understand the distinction between education agents and migration agents and ensure their legitimacy.
  • It is important for applicants to have knowledge about life, expenses, culture, and living in Australia before deciding to study in the country.
In an interview with SBS Filipino, former Philippine Honorary Consul to Melbourne and co-founder of the Philippine Australia Committee on Education, Raul Hernandez, explained what newcomers should know and understand before applying for a student visa in Australia.

He mentioned many things to consider, such as the cost of living in the country, way of life, accommodations, culture, and more.

Mr Hernandez also discussed the importance of ensuring the legitimacy of the education agents they'll be dealing with before entering into transactions.
364217485_1245243139520332_6552580657937688434_n.jpg
SBS Filipino interviews Philippine Australia Committee on Education Co-Founder Raul Hernandez.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
‘Dismayed but inevitable’: International students take advantage of working hours before cap effectivity

From July 1, a working-hour cap will be reimposed on international students. Some are calling it 'unfair'

