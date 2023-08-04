What are the popular courses in Australia for international students?

Key Points The healthcare sector, such as nursing, leads the most popular course for international students.

International students should understand the distinction between education agents and migration agents and ensure their legitimacy.

It is important for applicants to have knowledge about life, expenses, culture, and living in Australia before deciding to study in the country.

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: Ano ang mga kurso sa Australia na popular sa mga international student? SBS Filipino 03/08/2023 40:23 Play

In an interview with SBS Filipino, former Philippine Honorary Consul to Melbourne and co-founder of the Philippine Australia Committee on Education, Raul Hernandez, explained what newcomers should know and understand before applying for a student visa in Australia.





He mentioned many things to consider, such as the cost of living in the country, way of life, accommodations, culture, and more.





Mr Hernandez also discussed the importance of ensuring the legitimacy of the education agents they'll be dealing with before entering into transactions.

